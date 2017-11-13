Lonzo Ball responds to Donald Trump intervening on LiAngelo’s behalf

LiAngelo Ball’s shoplifting scandal has made it all the way up to President Donald Trump, and now older brother Lonzo Ball is reacting to the news.

The LA Lakers rookie responded Monday to reports that Trump had spoken to Chinese president Xi Jinping about resolving the case of LiAngelo and fellow UCLA basketball players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. Here’s what he had to say, according to Bill Oram of the Orange County Register:

Lonzo Ball on @realDonaldTrump intervening on his brother’s behalf in China: “Hopefully he helps him and everything works out.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 13, 2017

Father LaVar recently advised Lonzo to focus on the Lakers, assuring him that the family was taking care of the matter. Now that the commander-in-chief is on his brother’s side as well, it should indeed be a lot easier for Lonzo to stay focused on the game and on helping the 5-8 Lakers get back on track.