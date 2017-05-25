Lonzo Ball told Celtics he will not work out for them

Lonzo Ball is so committed to forcing his way to Los Angeles that he won’t even allow the team with the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to get a closer look at him.

As expected, Ball has informed the Boston Celtics that he will not be visiting with the team for a private workout. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge confirmed that during a radio appearance Thursday morning.

Ball’s father, LaVar, has already said publicly that his son does not need to work out for any team other than the Lakers.

L.A. has been the preferred destination for the Ball family all along. The Celtics are expected to draft Washington’s Markelle Fultz at No. 1 overall anyway, but Ball’s refusal to work out with them will likely make their decision that much easier.

Of course, one report indicated the Lakers are considering at least one other player at No. 2. There’s no telling how LaVar Ball would react if Magic Johnson decided to go in a different direction, but it would make a lot of people happy.