Lonzo Ball schedules workout, meeting with Lakers

LaVar Ball has always made it clear that he wants his son, Lonzo, to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, so it’s no surprise that the Lonzo’s first predraft workout will be with his hometown team.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports that Ball will work out for the Lakers on June 9. He will have a private workout with the team, and meet with the franchise’s front office and coaches.

The Lakers are picking No. 2 in the draft and are said to be enamored with Ball. Ball played locally at Chino Hills High School and then UCLA, where he led the Bruins to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Ball would not grant the Boston Celtics a workout, even though the team has the top pick in the draft. The point guard reportedly is considering a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the third spot.

Charania says Ball is considering working out for a few teams picking at the top of the draft.