Lonzo Ball becomes youngest-ever NBA player to achieve triple-double

Lonzo Ball’s NBA career has gotten off to a slow start, but he made a big piece of history on Saturday night.

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double, with 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to his credit in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ball more or less achieved the feat in just over three quarters, and surpassed LeBron James — who was five days older than the 20-year-old Ball is now when he accomplished the feat in 2004-05, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The young point guard hasn’t exactly had the greatest of starts to his NBA career, with his shot in particular betraying him. He’s also had to put aside some off-court distractions caused by his younger brother. Tonight, at the very least, he was able to do so to great effect.