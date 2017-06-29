Lou Williams post curious farewell message to Houston

Lou Williams certainly sounds like a man who feels used.

The veteran guard, who was traded by the Houston Rockets to the LA Clippers as part of the blockbuster deal for Chris Paul on Wednesday, tweeted this rather curious farewell message to Houston in response.

Thanx houston for the love. But let's pretend like those 3 months didn't happen. No harm No foul lol. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017

Williams was acquired by the Rockets from the Los Angeles Lakers at last season’s trade deadline. But his Houston career wound up lasting for just 34 total games, regular season and playoffs.

The former Sixth Man of the Year should get more than his fair share of both minutes and shot attempts with the Clippers. But for a player headed to his sixth career NBA team and who has now been traded twice in the span of just a few months, Williams’ salt is understandable.