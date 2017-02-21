Lou Williams traded to Rockets for Corey Brewer, pick

Lou Williams is heading to Houston.

The Lakers agreed to trade Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reports leading up to the Thursday’s NBA trade deadline said the Lakers were looking to deal Williams. The Charlotte Hornets were also in pursuit of him, but the new Magic Johnson-led front office dealt the sixth man to Houston instead. The Jazz and Wizards are other teams that were reported as having interest in Williams.

Williams was in his second season with the Lakers and averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting. Williams is making $7 million this season and under contract for $7 million next season.

The 30-year-old guard has long been a top scorer off the bench and is having a career year. He now looks to improve the Rockets’ bench and help Houston improve their spot as the No. 3 team in the Western Conference.