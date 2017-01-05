Lucas Nogueira drops shorts during Derrick Favors free throw attempt (Video)

Derrick Favors attempted a free throw during quite a distraction on Thursday.

In the third quarter of the game between the Raptors and Jazz, Favors drew a foul on Toronto big man Lucas Nogueira. As Favors was getting ready to shoot the first of two free throws, Nogueira dropped his shorts around his knees and tucked his jersey back in.

Intentional distraction or not, it worked. 😂 https://t.co/7CkygLK9XH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2017

Was it an intentional attempt to distract Favors? Perhaps. And, as we saw, Favors did miss the first shot, although he’d likely never admit it was due to what Nogueira did.