Thursday, January 5, 2017

Lucas Nogueira drops shorts during Derrick Favors free throw attempt (Video)

January 5, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Derrick Favors attempted a free throw during quite a distraction on Thursday.

In the third quarter of the game between the Raptors and Jazz, Favors drew a foul on Toronto big man Lucas Nogueira. As Favors was getting ready to shoot the first of two free throws, Nogueira dropped his shorts around his knees and tucked his jersey back in.

Was it an intentional attempt to distract Favors? Perhaps. And, as we saw, Favors did miss the first shot, although he’d likely never admit it was due to what Nogueira did.


