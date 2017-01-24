Luke Walton declines Kobe Bryant’s help offer for now

Kobe Bryant isn’t the first guy Luke Walton is calling to ask for help straightening out the Lakers.

The Lakers are in the middle of a rough stretch that includes losses in five of their last six games. Their most recent defeat was by a franchise-worst 49 points, which had Walton calling the performance “embarrassing.”

Kobe recently offered to help the Lakers — most specifically the Buss family — and Walton was informed about that. However, Walton says Bryant isn’t exactly someone who will provide the type of needed guidance for the young Lakers at this point.

.@jaimemaggio informed Luke Walton that Kobe Bryant said recently on ESPN Radio that he's willing to help Lakers if asked. pic.twitter.com/UcO9NZZuG8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 24, 2017

Truthfully, Kobe would probably agree with Walton about that. Remember when the Lakers legend gave this funny response to a question about him pursuing a coaching career?

Kobe would be more useful providing help to the front office like he mentioned on the radio rather than the team’s coaching staff.