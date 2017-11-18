Luke Walton: Lakers player spoke to Lonzo Ball about walking away from fight

At least one of Lonzo Ball’s Lakers teammates appears to think his handling of Friday night’s altercation with the Phoenix Suns was a little less than ideal.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said Saturday that one of his players spoke to Ball about the incident but did not say who, per Shahan Ahmed of NBA LA.

Luke Walton said that a player did talk to Lonzo about him walking away from the skirmish, but the coach wouldn’t say who. Said he prefers the players handle that type of stuff and share what they want to publicly. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) November 18, 2017

During the Lakers’ 122-113 loss to the Suns, a shoving match broke out between the two teams, and Ball casually walked away from the entire scene.

The explanation that the star rookie gave for wanting absolutely nothing to do with the incident was actually a smart and well-reasoned one. But it was still a pretty bad look in terms of team unity and camaraderie, so it’s easy to see why his teammates might want to use it as a teaching experience for him.