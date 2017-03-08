Luke Walton calls Lakers a ‘soft team’

The Los Angeles Lakers are a young team that has shown some promise on offense this season, but the defensive side of the ball has been a different story. After yet another uninspiring performance on that end, Luke Walton let his team have it.

A 122-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night was L.A.’s eighth straight. The Lakers have not held an opponent under 105 points in their last seven games, and Walton said that is a result of a “soft” mentality.

“Teams feel like when they play us right now, we’re kind of a soft team that they can come in to get their offensive numbers against,” the first-year head coach said, via Mark Medina of the Orange County Register. “That’s got to be up to us to change that.”

Walton expressed confidence in that change eventually coming, but it’s difficult to defend a 19-45 team that has allowed 111 points per game and a league-worst 48 percent shooting for opponents.

“The only way to change that is to do it out there on the court,” Walton added. “I think we’re taking steps in that direction. I think our guys want to get there. I think they’re learning how to get there. We’re just not there.”

Perhaps Walton’s criticism will motivate the Lakers down the stretch, because Julius Randle seemed offended by the “soft” label.

“It (ticks) me off. We’re not soft,” the forward said. “But we’re not the aggressor. When we’re the aggressive team, we give ourselves chances to win. When we’re not the aggressors, teams have confidence.”

This is the second time in a week that Walton has called out his team publicly, as he was also upset with his players over the weekend for allowing an opponent to do this on their home court.