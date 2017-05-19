Luke Walton: Lakers plan to talk to UCLA about LaVar Ball

What’s it like to coach Lonzo Ball with his father LaVar watching like a hawk? The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to find that out.

Lakers coach Luke Walton appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, and confirmed that someone within the organization will talk to UCLA coach Steve Alford about Lonzo — and LaVar.

“I wouldn’t personally, but yes, somebody in our organization will, absolutely,” Walton said, via Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation.

Walton added that LaVar Ball’s antics aren’t really a huge factor in his evaluation of Lonzo, at least not yet.

“When we get closer to the draft, we’ll get a packet of information on every player that we’re really interested in, and then we’ll sit down and discuss it all,” Walton said. “But right now I’m not concerned at all; I’m mostly concerned with what player can help us win more than 26 games the most.”

LaVar Ball has invited a new round of controversy recently, and if the Lakers do draft Lonzo No. 2 overall, you can bet it will be after they do their research on the family.

H/T CBS Sports