Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Luke Walton: Lamar Odom coaching Lakers not close to happening

January 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lamar Odom is out of rehab and reportedly doing much better. There even is some talk about him potentially helping the Lakers as a coach.

TMZ Sports caught up with Odom this week and asked whether the former Sixth Man of the Year had interest in coaching the Lakers. He said he did.

In fact, first-year Lakers head coach Luke Walton confirmed on Tuesday that he and Odom had spoken about a job, although that wasn’t recently. Walton, who was teammates with Odom on the Lakers, understandably wants to make sure Odom is doing well in his recovery first.

Walton did speak positively about Odom:

As great of an idea as this would be, Odom would need to show a lot of responsibility and prove his sobriety before he really could be considered as a potential staff member for the Lakers. During his stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-2012, Odom was said to be heavily using drugs, which is something the Lakers could not have on the team. Maybe the chance of joining the Lakers could give Odom some motivation to be sober.


