Luke Walton not concerned with LaVar Ball’s criticism

Luke Walton says that he is not too concerned with LaVar Ball’s criticism of him and his coaching staff.

Ball has been critical of the Los Angeles Lakers for the way they’ve handled his son, Lonzo, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the draft.

Back in November, Ball said that Walton and the Lakers don’t know how to coach his son. Then earlier this week, Ball doubled down on his stance, pointing to the way the Lakers have benched Lonzo in the fourth quarter at times this season.

Walton addressed the criticism on Friday and said that he values his relationship with Lonzo and tries to brush aside anything LaVar says.

Recently, LaVar Ball has started to go public with his critiques of Luke Walton’s coaching. Walton’s response, which includes “the relationship with Lonzo means a lot to me.” pic.twitter.com/CKRIkxUBzD — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 8, 2017

That’s pretty much all you can do at this point.

The Lakers knew that when they were drafting Lonzo, they were also taking all his baggage aka his father. But LaVar has to be even worse than they imagined, otherwise they wouldn’t have put together a rule for him.