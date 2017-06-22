Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Luke Walton has great response to LaVar Ball playoff guarantee

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Luke Walton

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton may want to get used to having to respond to outlandish LaVar Ball quotes now that Lonzo is a Laker.

He got his first bit of practice in Thursday night, offering a very funny — and apt — response to Ball’s latest claim that Lonzo would lead the Lakers to the playoffs as a rookie.

Walton and the Lakers knew what they were getting into. Perhaps it will actually wind up being helpful, as the Laker coach has a rather famous, quotable father himself.


