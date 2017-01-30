Luol Deng responds to Donald Trump’s travel ban

Luol Deng shared his perspective on Donald Trump’s travel band as a proud refugee.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from entering the United States. As a result, there were widespread protests across the country over the weekend.

Deng is himself a refugee. He was born in South Sudan and moved to the U.S. at the age of 14. For the now 31-year-old, the news hit extremely close to home. On Monday, Deng posted a powerful message to his Twitter account, giving his perspective as a refugee and offering his support to “refugees and immigrants of all religions.”

Deng has carved out a very nice career for himself since being drafted No. 7 overall in 2004. He was twice an all-star while with the Bulls and has averaged 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over 13 years in the NBA. More importantly, Deng is one of the many who have been able to make a better life for themselves because of the ability to seek opportunities elsewhere.