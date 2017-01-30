Report: Magic accelerating efforts to trade Serge Ibaka

As it turns out, Serge Ibaka might not be much more than a rental piece for the Orlando Magic.

According to a report by Sean Deveney of the Sporting News on Monday, the Magic “have picked up their attempts” to trade the three-time All-Defensive First Teamer ahead of the February 23 deadline.

The 27-year-old Ibaka, who is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game in 2016-17, will become a free agent this summer. Consequently, this news is likely a signal that the Magic aren’t all that confident that he will re-sign a long-term deal to stay in Orlando.

Ibaka was always a shaky fit in the Magic frontcourt. His arrival this past offseason slowed the development of 21-year-old Aaron Gordon by forcing Gordon to move to the small forward position full-time. It also reduced the role of Nikola Vucevic (something Vucevic was none too pleased about), and the problems were only exacerbated when Orlando went out and signed Bismack Biyombo and Jeff Green in free agency to cap it all off.

With their playoff hopes quickly fading, the Magic may just let the Ibaka ship sail and see what kind of value they can get in return with the hopes of loosening up their big man rotation moving forward.

Image via Serge Ibaka on Instagram