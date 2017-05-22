Ad Unit
Monday, May 22, 2017

Magic reportedly hire Raptors GM Jeff Weltman as new president

May 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Orlando Magic logo

The Orlando Magic have made a decision about the future of their front office.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic have hired Raptors GM Jeff Weltman and will make him their new president of basketball operations.

Weltman served as an assistant GM for the Milwaukee Bucks before being hired by the Raptors as vice president of basketball operations. He was promoted to GM last year. Weltman has also worked for the Nuggets, Pistons and Clippers during his career.

The Magic have been looking for a new executive after firing GM Rob Hennigan in April.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus