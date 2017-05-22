Magic reportedly hire Raptors GM Jeff Weltman as new president

The Orlando Magic have made a decision about the future of their front office.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic have hired Raptors GM Jeff Weltman and will make him their new president of basketball operations.

Toronto GM Jeff Weltman has agreed to a deal to become the Orlando Magic's President of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 22, 2017

Weltman served as an assistant GM for the Milwaukee Bucks before being hired by the Raptors as vice president of basketball operations. He was promoted to GM last year. Weltman has also worked for the Nuggets, Pistons and Clippers during his career.

The Magic have been looking for a new executive after firing GM Rob Hennigan in April.