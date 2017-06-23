Ad Unit
Friday, June 23, 2017

Magic Johnson calls Lonzo Ball “the new face of the Lakers”

June 23, 2017
by Shane McNichol

Lonzo Ball, Magic Johnson, and Rob Pelinka

After Lonzo Ball was drafted with the 2nd overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, expectations are high in Los Angeles for the young point guard. Those expectations may have grown during Ball’s introductory press conference with the Lakers on Friday.

Lakers president Magic Johnson spoke highly of his new draft pick, and placed quite the compliment on Ball’s shoulders:

His praise for Ball didn’t end there, as he suggested that Ball’s Laker career could be historic:

Johnson wasn’t alone in speaking highly of Ball. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also was very optimistic about Ball’s chances in the NBA.

Ball, 19, averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists at nearby UCLA as a freshman in 2016-17. He declared for the draft after the Bruins were eliminated in the NCAA Tournament.

Shane McNichol covers college basketball and the NBA for Larry Brown Sports. He also blogs about basketball at Palestra Back and has contributed to Rush The Court, ESPN.com, and USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @OnTheShaneTrain.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus