Magic Johnson calls Lonzo Ball “the new face of the Lakers”

After Lonzo Ball was drafted with the 2nd overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, expectations are high in Los Angeles for the young point guard. Those expectations may have grown during Ball’s introductory press conference with the Lakers on Friday.

Lakers president Magic Johnson spoke highly of his new draft pick, and placed quite the compliment on Ball’s shoulders:

It’s showtime. Magic Johnson welcomes the man he calls “the new face of the Lakers” Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ghacc34Ri2 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 23, 2017

His praise for Ball didn’t end there, as he suggested that Ball’s Laker career could be historic:

Magic pointed to the retired numbers on the wall and said he wants to see a Ball jersey up there on day pic.twitter.com/VscuOGV7pP — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 23, 2017

Johnson wasn’t alone in speaking highly of Ball. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also was very optimistic about Ball’s chances in the NBA.

Rob Pelinka: “We feel like Lonzo is a transcendent talent.” Then says he doesn’t like to use hyperbole. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 23, 2017

Ball, 19, averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists at nearby UCLA as a freshman in 2016-17. He declared for the draft after the Bruins were eliminated in the NCAA Tournament.

Shane McNichol covers college basketball and the NBA for Larry Brown Sports. He also blogs about basketball at Palestra Back and has contributed to Rush The Court, ESPN.com, and USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @OnTheShaneTrain.