Report: Magic Johnson hiring could be start of big changes with Lakers

The hiring of longtime front office critic and franchise icon Magic Johnson for a front office role with the Los Angeles Lakers could signal the start of major changes within the organization, according to a report.

Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding believes that Magic Johnson’s addition to the front office as an adviser to Jeanie Buss could lead to a review of the front office in which Jim Buss and/or Mitch Kupchak could lose their jobs. Ding says that Johnson will also have a say in all future Lakers decisions.

Jim Buss is the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers and has been under intense public scrutiny for the past several years as the franchise has declined. He and sister Jeanie have a tense relationship stemming from Jim driving Phil Jackson away from the Lakers organization.

Jeanie said in July 2015 that her brother Jim would step down in two years (which would be this coming July) if the Lakers had not made a deep run, which they have not. The hiring of Johnson seems to be a sign that he will be replaced.

What’s more is that Magic has been a vocal critic of Jim Buss for years.

Beginning with this criticism from Magic of Buss in 2012 to what he said about Buss in Feb. 2015, LBS has written stories on four occasions of Magic ripping Jim. Jim Buss’ job seems to be in serious danger. There are six Buss children working for the organization, and they could vote Jim out of his job. Magic already seems to be working with three of the Buss kids.

It was a great first day of meetings and lunch with @JeanieBuss, Linda Rambis and Joey & Jesse Buss! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2017

The other big question is what will happen with Kupchak, the team’s GM. Ding reports that despite liking Kupchak, Magic would be willing to fire him.

Magic said on Spectrum SportsNet Thursday that he has passed up opportunities in the past to either own, run or advise teams like the Warriors, Knicks and Pistons because he is a Laker for life. Now he will have a chance to help his franchise rebuild.