Magic Johnson reportedly ‘in love’ with Markelle Fultz, may try to trade up to No. 1

As it turns out, the Philadelphia 76ers may not be the only team in hot pursuit of the Boston Celtics’ No. 1 overall pick.

According to a report by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is “in love” with presumptive top selection Markelle Fultz and could attempt to trade up to No. 1 by offering forward Julius Randle and the No. 2 pick. Givony also adds that Fultz “murdered” a recent workout with the Lakers.

Multiple sources have told me that Magic "is in love" with Fultz. May try to move up to #1, possibly with a Julius Randle + #2 pick offer. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

Word out of LA is Markelle Fultz "murdered" his Lakers workout yesterday. May be "the best one" they've seen. Sadly, likely all for naught. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

Trade talks for the No. 1 overall pick have suddenly begun to heat up, and now the Lakers, who seemed content in recent weeks to take the hometown guy at No. 2 as their consolation prize, may be throwing their hat into the ring. The NBA offseason has officially begun, folks.