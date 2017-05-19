Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant wants to be involved in Lakers rebuild

Kobe Bryant still has no formal role with the Los Angeles Lakers, but according to Magic Johnson, that won’t stop him from offering his input.

Johnson, now president of the Lakers, recently told SiriusXM NBA Radio that the organization is working on involving Bryant in some form.

“Kobe wants to be a part of it,” Johnson said, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “He wants to be involved, and I told him any kind of way he wants to be involved. We don’t want him to come into work every day, no. We just want his expertise and pick his brain and also, show me or tell me what’s missing. So then I can say, ‘OK, hey, maybe I missed that. I’m going to jump on that.’ He got great ideas, so we going to implement a plan where we can have him involved.”

Bryant has offered his help to the organization, and his former agent, Rob Pelinka, is the team’s GM. Some sort of arrangement was just a matter of time.