Magic Johnson says he will quit if he cannot turn Lakers around

Magic Johnson sounds like he’s raring to go to get started in turning around the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s willing to make a vaguely familiar pledge as he embarks on the journey.

At a press conference to introduce new general manager Rob Pelinka, Johnson said that he would “gladly step aside” if his rebuilding effort wasn’t getting results.

Magic on his own job: "If I can't do it, I'll gladly step aside." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) March 10, 2017

People have had to come to Johnson’s defense on whether he can do the job or not, so frankly, it’s a fair question. That said, he didn’t exactly give a timeline or a criteria to be judged by with regards to turning things around. That may be smart, considering his predecessor did and ultimately fell well short of reaching it. Johnson has a big job ahead of him. We’ll see if he knows what he’s in for.