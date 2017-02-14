Magic Johnson wants Kobe Bryant to join Lakers front office

Magic Johnson is hoping to quickly expand his role with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he already knows what his first order of business would be if the team gave him more power.

Trying to hire Kobe Bryant.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday, Johnson said he would allow Bryant to choose his position with the Lakers.

“First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant,” Johnson said, via Mark Medina of Inside the Lakers. “Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. So I would call, ‘What role you want? If you’ve got a day, just give me that day. I’ll take that.’ Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it.”

Kobe recently said he would love to help the Lakers in a behind-the-scenes role, and it’s possible he may have discussed something like that with Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss when he met with her recently. Of course, Johnson was just hired himself, so he probably doesn’t have the power to make other major hires — at least yet.

Johnson has already been very clear about the fact that he wants to take Lakers president of basketball operations Jim Buss’ job. Buss said in July 2015 that he would step down in two years if the team had not made a deep run, and the Lakers don’t appear close to doing that. Magic believes he can instantly get them closer if he takes control of L.A.’s basketball operations department.

“If Magic Johnson is in that seat, guys are going to want to come play,” he said. “I know business. I know how to win.”

When you see some of the tweets Johnson sent about Buss in the past, it’s easy to conclude that the five-time NBA champion did not take a job with his former team just to work under the man he has roasted for years. That said, Magic could be getting ahead of himself. Free agents might be more likely to sign with the Lakers if Magic and Kobe are part of the front office, but there is far more to building a team than that.