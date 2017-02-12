Report: Magic taking calls on Serge Ibaka

Less than a year after trading a significant haul to get him, the Orlando Magic may be preparing to part ways with forward Serge Ibaka.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Magic are taking calls on Ibaka, who is set to be a free agent after the season and may not stay in Orlando.

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are said to be interested, and rival franchises believe Orlando will assess their options leading up to the Feb. 23 trade deadline and then pull the trigger on a deal.

The Magic gave up guard Victor Oladipo and the rights to No. 11 pick Domantas Sabonis to get Ibaka, who is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. They may not get that much back in return if they move him. We heard last month that Orlando was trying to ship him to another team, and when all is said and done, the organization may well look back on that deal with some regret.