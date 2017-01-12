Malcolm Delaney has SUV filled with popcorn (Video)

Malcolm Delaney’s SUV fell victim to a rookie prank by his teammates and it’s safe to say he wasn’t pleased about it.

If you’re a rookie in professional sports, there’s a pretty good chance your vehicle will be subject of a prank by your veteran teammates at some point during the season. For the Hawks rookie, that moment came on Thursday.

As Delaney walked up to his Mercedes, he was greeted by a large amount of popcorn on the ground outside the vehicle. He walked around to find some on the other side as well and documented what he say in a video on Instagram, which does contain a bad word.

Just got my truck washed too A video posted by Malcolm Delaney (@foe2304) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

As you can probably guess, there wasn’t just popcorn on the outside. Upon opening the door, Delaney finds the front and back filled with the popular movie snack. And to make matters worse, as he says in the below video, Delaney had just gotten his truck cleaned.

A video posted by Malcolm Delaney (@foe2304) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Food seems to be a popular choice now. Last summer during NFL training camp, Laquon Treadwell had his truck filled with packages of fruit snacks. As far as the cleaning up process, they had to leave much less of a mess than popcorn, which I can imagine isn’t great for leather seats so I can understand why Delaney wasn’t happy.

