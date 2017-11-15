Malik Monk puts LeBron’s greatness into perspective

Malik Monk put LeBron James’ greatness into perspective prior to his Charlotte Hornets’ clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Monk, who is a rookie, was asked prior to the game what it was like going up against a guy he grew up watching in James.

“It’s super weird. He was in his prime when I was watching. He’s still in his prime now. It’s crazy,” Monk said.

That is very true, and it is very incredible.

James entered the league in 2003-04 as a 19-year-old rookie. He averaged just under 21 points, with 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game that season. He’s been an All-Star in every season since, and it seems like he’s at his very best nearly 15 years later. He’s also leading the league in minutes per game despite his age.

Jmaes has sustained greatness over 15 seasons. That’s why he’s going to end up in the top 20 (or higher) in the record books for most NBA career statistics.