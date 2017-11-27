Man who reportedly catfished Ray Allen believes Allen wants to kill him

Ray Allen has found himself wrapped up in a bizarre legal battle with a man who allegedly fooled the former NBA star in a catfighting scheme, and Allen’s representatives say the man is trying to make himself sound like the victim.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Bryant K. Coleman claims he is being stalked by Allen and that he has reason to believe Allen wants him dead. Coleman, who claims he was in a relationship with Allen for three years, alleges that Allen has physically threatened him. Here’s more:

In the docs, Coleman claims Allen called him on the phone on Sept. 9 — after their alleged 3-year relationship had ended — and said he wanted to “ensure that I went away and never opened my mouth again.” “He said he wanted me to get what I deserved.”

Coleman says Allen has “repeatedly spied on me by sending his associates to follow me in my community.” One incident allegedly took place in a Publix market on Oct. 10 where Coleman says a man approached him and told him to “watch your back.” Coleman also claims he received a phone call from someone threatening to strangle him — and he believes the caller was Ray Allen.

Coleman added that he saw Allen in public recently with two armed men and believes the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader is planning a “more direct attack.”

Allen’s attorney, David Markus, called Coleman a “deranged individual” and said he has been harassing Allen and his family.

“As with everything else related to Briant or Bryant Coleman, his petition for a restraining order was filled with lies, falsehoods and fantasies,” Markus told TMZ. “He is a seriously deranged individual who Ray Allen has never met, never spoken with directly or threatened in any way. Coleman is the stalker here who is obsessed with Ray.”

Allen and Coleman supposedly met online when Coleman pretended to be various women, hence the catfishing claim from Allen. Allen has been married to his wife Shannon since 2008, and the couple has three children together.