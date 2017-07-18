Manu Ginobili reportedly returning to Spurs for another season

Manu Ginobili still feels he has another good year of basketball left in him at age 40.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Ginobili is finalizing a deal with the San Antonio Spurs to return for a 16th NBA season.

Many believed Ginobili would play just one more year after he signed a one-year deal last offseason following Tim Duncan’s retirement. The three-time NBA All-Star has seen his playing time reduce in recent years, but he still averaged 7.5 points per game last season. He provides valuable backcourt depth and is one of Gregg Popovich’s most trusted veterans.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Spurs are working on finalizing a new deal to bring back free agent center Pau Gasol.

If what a certain soccer legend said recently is true, Ginobili may be thinking about playing beyond the 2017-2018 season.