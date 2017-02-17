Marc Gasol drove from Memphis to New Orleans for All-Star Game

Instead of taking to the air, Marc Gasol opted for ground transportation to get to New Orleans for All-Star Weekend.

For the third time in his career, Gasol has been named an All-Star and will represent the Grizzlies in the NBA’s annual spectacle. Unlike many of his teammates, Gasol didn’t fly to New Orleans for the festivities. Instead, Gasol drove from Memphis. The Grizzlies posted the below photo to Twitter showing his route, which included stops in Pearl, Mississippi, and Slidell, Louisiana.

Headed to New Orleans, no gas needed. pic.twitter.com/2OV0TeKswk — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) February 16, 2017

Not exactly the quickest way to get there, but if you’re a fan of driving there’s nothing like a road trip. If I had a Tesla, I’d probably want to drive it as often as possible too, even if I had to stop for periodic charges.

Through 55 games this season, Gasol is averaging career-highs in points (20.6) and assists (4.3) to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

H/T NOLA.com