Marc Gasol hints he may be open to leaving Grizzlies

After already losing one frontcourt mainstay in Zach Randolph to Sacramento this summer, could the Memphis Grizzlies soon be losing another?

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet A la Carta, Grizzlies center Marc Gasol hinted that he may be open to leaving the team.

“I’m very ambitious and I’ve wanted Memphis to be a great franchise,” Gasol said, per HoopsHype. “We’ve grown a lot the last 6-7 years, but we have to keep growing. If this is not lined up, maybe we may have to revisit things.”

The three-time All-Star has played his entire nine-year NBA career with Memphis, and the team has made the playoffs the last seven of those years in a row. But only once have the Grizzlies advanced to a Conference Finals over that span, and they now face an identity crisis this offseason with the loss of Randolph and the presumed departure of All-Defensive guard Tony Allen.

Gasol’s deal runs for two more seasons, but he can become a free agent after that if he declines his $25.6 million player option for 2019-20. But should he grow unhappy in Memphis before then and seek out a better opportunity to win his first ring, we know at least one team interested in trading for him.