Marcin Gortat: Wizards have best starting lineup in East

The Washington Wizards have won 13 of their last 15 games, and it has given them quite the bout of confidence.

In a recent interview with Chris Miller of CSN Mid-Atlantic, Wizards center Marcin Gortat was asked if he thought Washington had the best starting lineup in the Eastern Conference.

“I would say yes,” Gortat replied. “I do truly believe that we have the best starting five in this conference. And if everybody’s healthy, everybody plays 100 percent max effort, then we definitely have the best starting lineup.”

While it’s at least a debatable proposition with the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics, and especially the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington’s scorching last few weeks have been due in no small part to the strength of their starting five. John Wall has led the charge with his dazzling all-around brilliance, and Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris complement him perfectly with their respective shot-making abilities. Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. leads the league in three-point percentage, is rebounding at a high rate, and is defending well, while Gortat himself continues to show why he’s one of the most overlooked centers in the league with his strong two-way production.

All things considered, the Wizards have leapt to fourth in the East and could vindicate Gortat, who is now singing a much different tune about the team, by keeping it up through the second half of the season and the playoffs.

H/T ProBasketballTalk