Marcin Gortat says Wizards are in ‘s—hole’ right now, apologizes to fans

The Washington Wizards’ 5-5 start to the season isn’t exactly sitting well with veteran center Marcin Gortat.

Speaking before the Wizards played the LA Lakers on Thursday, Gortat said that the team was in a ‘s—hole’ right now and apologized to fans for their recent effort, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Marcin Gortat says the Wizards are in a ‘s***hole’ right now. He apologized to the fans for the Wizards’ effort in recent games. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 9, 2017

The Wizards lost by 14 points on Tuesday to the lowly Dallas Mavericks, marking their third defeat in the last four games and fifth in the last seven. They have been talking a lot of junk to start the season but obviously haven’t quite been backing it up. Washington’s next five games are against all sub-.500 opponents however, so maybe that helps get them back on track.