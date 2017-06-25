Marcus Camby being sued over death of his nephew

Former NBA star Marcus Camby, who played for six teams including the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, is being sued over the November 2016 death of his nephew.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Marcus Carter McGhee has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Galveston Division against Camby after his nine-year-old son died in Camby’s care while visiting from Connecticut.

While visiting Camby over Thanksgiving break, the boy, whom McGhee said was autistic and required continuous adult supervision, was playing with other children in Camby’s yard when he went missing. After a two-day search, he was found deceased in a pond on Camby’s property.

According to the suit, the former Houston Rocket was aware of his nephew’s significant limitations and he failed to supervise the 9-year-old while he was at his house. McGhee also stated that Camby put no protective measures in place to keep his nephew from the pond. In the suit, McGhee alleges that had Camby exercised the most basic of precautions, this tragic death could have been avoided.

Shortly after the death of his nephew, Camby released the following statement:

“While the outcome was tragic, the outpouring of support has truly touched us all. If God forbid, something like this happens to another family in our community, my family will be front and center with assistance,” Camby said.

Camby last played in the NBA in 2012 with both the Knicks and Rockets.