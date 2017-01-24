Ad Unit
Marcus Smart apologizes for yelling at coaches, may have punched wall

January 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart apologized for his actions after the Boston Celtics lost to the Washington Wizards 123-108 on Tuesday night.

Smart was removed from the game with Boston trailing by 13 and under four minutes left and was not happy. He screamed at the coaches and then headed to the locker room.

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Smart yelled at the coaches because he didn’t want to leave the game.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn shared a video on Twitter that shows a wall smashed up by a Celtics player:

Washburn speculated that it was Smart who smashed the wall after seeing the Celtics guard apologize on Twitter after the game:

Smart had just 13 points on 4 of 13 shooting in the game. He may have been especially upset about losing because of the heated rivalry that has developed between the Celtics and Wizards, which included a confrontation between Smart and Bradley Beal in their last meeting.


