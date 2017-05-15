Marcus Smart: John Wall ‘definitely’ wore down in Game 7

John Wall carried the Washington Wizards for much of the playoffs and helped take the Boston Celtics to a seventh game of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. But Wall’s magic wore off in Game 7, as he shot a poor 8-for-23 (34.7 percent) and totaled just 18 points.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart thinks that Wall “definitely” wore down in the game.

Marcus Smart said John Wall "definitely" wore down. Said coaches told them, "He's going to wear down. In Game 7, legs are gone." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 16, 2017

If that is indeed what happened to Wall, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Wall played 44 minutes in Game 7, following a 42-minute effort in Game 6 on Friday. He also played 47 minutes in Game 2’s overtime loss.

Wall went 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter of the game, when he may have run out of steam. That’s what seemed to happen to Russell Westbrook late in games against the Rockets, as he appeared gassed from going all out in the first three quarters of action.