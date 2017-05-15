Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Marcus Smart: John Wall ‘definitely’ wore down in Game 7

May 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

John Wall

John Wall carried the Washington Wizards for much of the playoffs and helped take the Boston Celtics to a seventh game of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. But Wall’s magic wore off in Game 7, as he shot a poor 8-for-23 (34.7 percent) and totaled just 18 points.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart thinks that Wall “definitely” wore down in the game.

If that is indeed what happened to Wall, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Wall played 44 minutes in Game 7, following a 42-minute effort in Game 6 on Friday. He also played 47 minutes in Game 2’s overtime loss.

Wall went 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter of the game, when he may have run out of steam. That’s what seemed to happen to Russell Westbrook late in games against the Rockets, as he appeared gassed from going all out in the first three quarters of action.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus