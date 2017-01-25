Marcus Smart takes responsibility for putting hole in wall

Marcus Smart isn’t sure how a hole ended up in the visiting locker room at the Verizon Center in D.C. on Tuesday night, but he is taking responsibility for it.

Smart was benched for the start of the Celtics’ 120-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Boston on Wednesday, a day after he blew up at his coaches for being removed from the game. A hole was also found in the wall in the visiting locker room.

The speculation was that Smart put the hole in the wall, but it was not confirmed. A day later he took responsibility for doing so when asked about it.

“I know that (the hole) wasn’t there when I came in. So I guess I was (responsible),” Smart said in a video shared by CSN New England. “I don’t remember doing it, but if there’s a hole in the wall, I guess I put it there. I’ll take that one.”

Despite his benching, Smart still played 31 minutes in the win over Houston, scoring seven points. He apologized Tuesday night for his “unprofessional” actions during the Wizards game.