Marcus Smart gets in Tristan Thompson’s face (Video)

Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart received double fouls after getting into it under the basket late in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Thompson and Smart were fighting for position under the basket following a Kevin Love miss in the third. Smart appeared to elbow Thompson away, who responded by throwing his arm at Smart. Smart then came right back to Thompson’s chest.

Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas don't care how big Tristan Thompson is …they still gonna talk pic.twitter.com/AFB4hyqLkG — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 18, 2017

Even Isaiah Thomas got involved later, with Thompson telling the point guard that he shouldn’t get involved in the scrap.

Cleveland was up by 25 on Smart’s Celtics at the time of the incident.