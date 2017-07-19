Mario Chalmers reportedly returning to Grizzlies on one-year deal

Mario Chalmers has reportedly agreed to return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a one-year contract.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal for the free agent point guard is partially guaranteed.

Chalmers, 31, missed all of the 2016-2017 season after he tore his Achilles tendon. He was a solid contributor in Memphis the previous season, scoring 10.8 points per game while playing an average of 22.8 minutes a night.

Chalmers was a key role player on two NBA championship teams with the Miami Heat, and there were rumblings during last season about him potentially joining at least one title contender. While he never ended up signing a contract, the interest seemed to indicate Chalmers was healthy and ready to play as far back as January.