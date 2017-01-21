Ad Unit
Mark Cuban softens stance on superstar status of Russell Westbrook

by Grey Papke

One of Mark Cuban’s more controversial and curmudgeonly statements that he has stuck to for a while now is the argument that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is not a superstar.

According to the Dallas Mavericks owner, a superstar can walk into any team and lead them to a 50-win season, and Westbrook hasn’t shown he can do that yet. After an incredibly impressive first half of the season, though, Cuban was willing to hedge just a little bit.

You’re almost there, Mark. We believe in you.

Of course, as recently as December, Cuban declined to use the terminology even as Westbrook was putting up a constant string of triple-doubles. He’s sticking to his definition, no matter how absurd it makes him look – but he’s starting to soften a tiny bit.


