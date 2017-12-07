Markelle Fultz appears close to a return for 76ers

The Sixers provided an encouraging update on the health of this year’s No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

Fultz played in four games this season prior to Philadelphia shutting him down due to shoulder discomfort that began to bother him during the preseason. Last month, Sixers head coach Brett Brown was unsure when Fultz would be able to return. While a timetable has still not been set, it appears significant progress has been made.

On Thursday, Jerry Colangelo revealed the soreness and muscle imbalance in Fultz’s troublesome shoulder are both gone. Colangelo also anticipated the end of Fultz’s shoulder problem is near.

Colangelo on Fultz: "The soreness is completely gone. The muscle imbalance is completely gone." Says there's no timeline on his return, but "we anticipate that the end is near." — Mike O'Connor (@MOConnor_NBA) December 8, 2017

Fultz is the latest first round pick of the Sixers to experience an injury at the start of his career, along with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The wait has proved to be well worth it in the case of Embiid and Simmons, both of whom are playing at an All-Star level so far this season in leading Philadelphia to a 13-10 record. A healthy Fultz showing what made him the top pick in this year’s draft will go a long way in helping the Sixers advance to the postseason for the first time 2012.