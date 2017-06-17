Markelle Fultz arrives in Philadelphia wearing Sixers hat

Markelle Fultz sure knows how to make a good impression.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick arrived for his workout in Philadelphia on Saturday wearing a Sixers hat, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

.@MarkelleF was rockin' a black #Sixers cap as he walked into the players entrance. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 17, 2017

Here's @MarkelleF walking into the building with his #Sixers cap. Photo by the GREAT Yong Kim. pic.twitter.com/YRBznX2uNg — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 17, 2017

Fultz had long been expected to land with the Boston Celtics, who currently hold the top selection in this year’s draft. But Friday saw the Celtics suddenly engage in serious talks with the Sixers about possibly trading the pick.

While a deal still has yet to officially materialize, it appears that all the Sixers would welcome Fultz with open arms, and he may be returning the gesture.