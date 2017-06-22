Markelle Fultz hilariously botches his Instagram ad

No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz fell into the trap of the poorly-edited Instagram ad on Thursday night.

Hours after landing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz, who has a partnership with Tissot, posted an ad about his new city and customized watch.

Just one problem: he forgot to personalize the script.

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

The post was swiftly deleted and a corrected version followed shortly thereafter.

Excited to head to Philadelphia and join the @sixers. @Tissot.us is helping me get started with my sixers watch #ThisIsMyTime #NBADraft A post shared by markellefultz (@markellefultz) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Fultz gets a pass for this one. He’s had a busy and eventful evening, and has shown in the past that his Instagram does feature plenty of original material.