Thursday, June 22, 2017

Markelle Fultz hilariously botches his Instagram ad

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz fell into the trap of the poorly-edited Instagram ad on Thursday night.

Hours after landing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz, who has a partnership with Tissot, posted an ad about his new city and customized watch.

Just one problem: he forgot to personalize the script.

The post was swiftly deleted and a corrected version followed shortly thereafter.

Fultz gets a pass for this one. He’s had a busy and eventful evening, and has shown in the past that his Instagram does feature plenty of original material.


