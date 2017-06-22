Markelle Fultz hilariously botches his Instagram ad
No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz fell into the trap of the poorly-edited Instagram ad on Thursday night.
Hours after landing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz, who has a partnership with Tissot, posted an ad about his new city and customized watch.
Just one problem: he forgot to personalize the script.
"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017
The post was swiftly deleted and a corrected version followed shortly thereafter.
Fultz gets a pass for this one. He’s had a busy and eventful evening, and has shown in the past that his Instagram does feature plenty of original material.