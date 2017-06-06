Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz feels like he belongs in Boston

June 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The tea leaves continue to point to Markelle Fultz going No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics later this month.

The ex-Washington star was in Boston on Tuesday for a tour of TD Garden. According to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Fultz said that it feels like he belongs there.

It’s a basketball pairing that seems to have been in the works for a while now, given Fultz’s status as the consensus top overall pick as well as his positive relationship with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. Furthermore, Fultz is only working out for Boston, according to Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

While the Celtics have apparently received multiple inquiries about the No. 1 pick, all signs are they’ve zeroed in on their guy and he has zeroed in on them.


