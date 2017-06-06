Markelle Fultz feels like he belongs in Boston

The tea leaves continue to point to Markelle Fultz going No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics later this month.

The ex-Washington star was in Boston on Tuesday for a tour of TD Garden. According to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, Fultz said that it feels like he belongs there.

Markelle Fultz checks out the banners at TD Garden during a tour with ESPN. Says it kinda feels like he belongs here. pic.twitter.com/5DV1EEygip — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

It’s a basketball pairing that seems to have been in the works for a while now, given Fultz’s status as the consensus top overall pick as well as his positive relationship with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. Furthermore, Fultz is only working out for Boston, according to Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

While the Celtics have apparently received multiple inquiries about the No. 1 pick, all signs are they’ve zeroed in on their guy and he has zeroed in on them.