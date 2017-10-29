Markelle Fultz out indefinitely with shoulder injury

Whether it’s Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, Ben Simmons, or now Markelle Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers always seem to have a top draft pick affected by injury. This year it’s Fultz.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft is out indefinitely because of his shoulder injury, the team announced Sunday.

Sixers confirm Markelle Fultz visit to Kentucky was to visit specialist Dr. Ben Kibler, who will reevaluate him again in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/Nf9Ww4WqsM — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 29, 2017

Fultz’s shoulder injury is so bad that it’s impacted his shooting motion and led to some poor shooting percentages this year. He went 33.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from the line in his first four games before missing the team’s next two contests.

The Sixers’ statement says the rookie will be reevaluated in three weeks.