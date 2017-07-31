Markelle Fultz gets shaded by Atlanta sports station

Markelle Fultz is feeling the heat even before his first career game in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie threw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Monday ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves game and got some major shade tossed his way in a tweet by the Braves’ FOX Sports station.

Hey look at that! The 1st-overall pick in 2017 @NBA Draft – @MarkelleF – tossed out the 1st pitch at @Phillies game – and didn't get hurt! pic.twitter.com/f9kcGPfMcr — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 31, 2017

Fultz saw an early end to his Summer League campaign earlier this month thanks to an ankle injury. He also missed time with a knee injury during his one season at Washington, and health jokes like these are the low-hanging fruit now that Fultz is a member of the famously injury-riddled Sixers.

While rivalries beckon elsewhere for Fultz, perhaps his dish of revenge will be best served by torching the Atlanta Hawks the first time they play next season.