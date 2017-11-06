Markelle Fultz spotted doing shooting drills left-handed (Video)

The strange saga of Markelle Fultz’s shot got another added twist on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard, who is currently sidelined with shoulder issues, was spotted doing on-court drills and shooting with … wait for it … his left hand. Here is the video and context, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

Markelle Fultz is going through some light drills on the other court right now… and he’s shooting left handed. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

This is from legit three-point range with Fultz’s left hand pic.twitter.com/lhCXTKqd7I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

To be clear: if he had done this once, i wouldn’t have bothered sharing. Every shot outside the paint he has put up has been left handed. https://t.co/LkO2KOBGjr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

It’s important to note that Neubeck says Fultz simply hasn’t progressed to shooting righty jumpers yet and there are no plans for him to change shooting hands.

Some clarity on today: at this stage of his PT program, Fultz is not yet shooting right handed jumpers, per team source. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Fultz is cleared for other work (which we saw) like layups with his dominant hand, but there are no plans to switch his shooting hand — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Still, with how rotten Fultz’s form has looked shooting right-handed, it may not hurt to see what his left hand has to offer, even if it’s just to pass the time.