Monday, November 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz spotted doing shooting drills left-handed (Video)

November 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The strange saga of Markelle Fultz’s shot got another added twist on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard, who is currently sidelined with shoulder issues, was spotted doing on-court drills and shooting with … wait for it … his left hand. Here is the video and context, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

It’s important to note that Neubeck says Fultz simply hasn’t progressed to shooting righty jumpers yet and there are no plans for him to change shooting hands.

Still, with how rotten Fultz’s form has looked shooting right-handed, it may not hurt to see what his left hand has to offer, even if it’s just to pass the time.

Comments

