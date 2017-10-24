Markelle Fultz to see specialist about shoulder injury

Markelle Fultz is certainly earning points for trying to tough things out amid a shoulder injury, but his play is suffering, and he may do something about it.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft had fluid drained from his shoulder before the start of the season, Fultz’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Fultz’s agent also says the Philadelphia 76ers guard is planning to see a specialist soon.

Fultz’s ugly looking form on his shots has been a topic of conversation among fans since the preseason. The guard says he has adjusted his shot to compensate for his shoulder bothering him.

Fultz is shooting just 33 percent from the field this season and 50 percent from the line. It would probably be best for him and the team long-term if he sought treatment for his shoulder and gave himself some time to heal.