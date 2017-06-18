Ad Unit
Markelle Fultz confirms trust in the process on Instagram

June 18, 2017
by Grey Papke

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz is on board with the process.

The likely No. 1 overall pick left a comment on a photo Joel Embiid posted of himself, Fultz, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington, confirming that the much-maligned process is still well and truly beloved.

Fultz is quite clearly embracing this twist of fate. He’s already got some Sixers gear ready to go as Philadelphia looks to have completed a trade for the No. 1 overall pick. The players he’ll likely play with next season appear ready for him, too. Maybe — just maybe — Sixers fans really will have something to look forward to.


