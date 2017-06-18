Markelle Fultz confirms trust in the process on Instagram

Markelle Fultz is on board with the process.

The likely No. 1 overall pick left a comment on a photo Joel Embiid posted of himself, Fultz, Ben Simmons, and Robert Covington, confirming that the much-maligned process is still well and truly beloved.

FULTZ COMMENTED TRUST THE PROCESS ON EMBIIDS IG PIC pic.twitter.com/FT8nnwt0uT — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) June 18, 2017

Fultz is quite clearly embracing this twist of fate. He’s already got some Sixers gear ready to go as Philadelphia looks to have completed a trade for the No. 1 overall pick. The players he’ll likely play with next season appear ready for him, too. Maybe — just maybe — Sixers fans really will have something to look forward to.