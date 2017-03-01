Markieff Morris has funny comment about his clutch free throws

Markieff Morris buried a couple of clutch free throws at the end of Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, and then he made headlines for his funny comment afterwards.

Speaking about the free throws he made with three seconds left to turn it into a two-possession lead for the Wizards — essentially icing the game — Morris somewhat grossly referred to his big cojones.

Markieff Morris on his clutch FTs: "My wife tells me all the time I've got big nuts. I put my nuts on the line tonight." #Wizards pic.twitter.com/U84IEvIiVs — Locked On Wizards (@lockedonwizards) March 1, 2017

Morris had a big game. He scored 22 points and added six rebounds and four blocks. Washington won 112-108.