Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Markieff Morris has funny comment about his clutch free throws

March 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Markieff Morris Wizards

Markieff Morris buried a couple of clutch free throws at the end of Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, and then he made headlines for his funny comment afterwards.

Speaking about the free throws he made with three seconds left to turn it into a two-possession lead for the Wizards — essentially icing the game — Morris somewhat grossly referred to his big cojones.

Morris had a big game. He scored 22 points and added six rebounds and four blocks. Washington won 112-108.


