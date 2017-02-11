Markieff Morris has great retort to Marcin Gortat’s joint nickname suggestion

An elephant never forgets, and neither does Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris.

Morris’ frontcourt partner Marcin Gortat has apparently been pushing for the two to be nicknamed “The Phoenix Outlaws” since both of them are former Phoenix Suns. But Morris isn’t exactly having it and dropped this great line in response on Friday, per local journalist Ben Standig.

Gortat pushing a "Phoenix Outlaws" nickname or him and Morris. Morris: "I ain't rolling with it. I don't want to give Phoenix no credit." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 11, 2017

Of course, Morris had quite the messy breakup with the Suns last season, largely stemming from his displeasure over the sudden trade of his twin brother Marcus to the Detroit Pistons. He was ultimately dealt to Washington at the deadline, but it’s clear that Morris is still pretty bitter. With the Wizards winners of 16 of their last 19 games, perhaps he and Gortat would be better off just settling for this label instead.